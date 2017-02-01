Celtics' Avery Bradley: Game-time call Wednesday vs. Raptors

Bradley (Achilles) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with the Raptors, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.

Bradley, who has missed the last seven games with a sore right Achilles, was able to practice Tuesday and was planning on doing a shorter workout later that day, but his status for Wednesday's game still remains a bit of a mystery. The Celtics will likely check in with Bradley prior to pregame warmups to see how he's feeling, but if the Achilles isn't too much of an issue, the 26-year-old will likely check back into the starting lineup at shooting guard, replacing Jaylen Brown. Coach Brad Stevens noted, however, that Bradley would face a minute restriction if he was available, according to Blakely, so Bradley probably won't represent an appealing DFS option.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola