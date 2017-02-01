Celtics' Avery Bradley: Game-time call Wednesday vs. Raptors

Bradley (Achilles) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with the Raptors, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.

Bradley, who has missed the last seven games with a sore right Achilles, was able to practice Tuesday and was planning on doing a shorter workout later that day, but his status for Wednesday's game still remains a bit of a mystery. The Celtics will likely check in with Bradley prior to pregame warmups to see how he's feeling, but if the Achilles isn't too much of an issue, the 26-year-old will likely check back into the starting lineup at shooting guard, replacing Jaylen Brown. Coach Brad Stevens noted, however, that Bradley would face a minute restriction if he was available, according to Blakely, so Bradley probably won't represent an appealing DFS option.