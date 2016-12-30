Celtics' Avery Bradley: Jams thumb, cleared to return

Bradley jammed his left thumb on a block in the first half of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers but is available to return for the second half.

He is fully expected to return to action in the second half Thursday, as X-rays were negative. This is just something worth monitoring going forward. The Celtics host the Heat on Friday.

