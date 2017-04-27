Celtics' Avery Bradley: Logs 24 in Game 5 win

Bradley contributed 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and a steal over 40 minutes in Wednesday's Game 5 108-97 win over the Bulls.

Bradley was absolutely clutch for the Celtics in Game 5, making plays all over the floor and although Isaiah Thomas also scored 24 points, Bradley was the star of the show on Wednesday. He shot 57.8 percent from the floor and was turnover-free on the evening. Since returning from injury he has gradually stolen more minutes from Marcus Smart, although coach Brad Stevens will play the hottest hand. It's for this reason that Bradley is at best the third-most reliable DFS option for the Celtics despite Wednesday's performance. He'll look to have another strong game in Chicago for Game 6.