Celtics' Avery Bradley: Out again Monday vs. Pistons

Bradley (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Bradley has missed the last six games with an Achilles injury and remains without any sort of timetable for a return. He'll continue to be evaluated a game-to-game basis, with his next opportunity to take the court on Wednesday against the Raptors. Jaylen Brown has started the last three games at shooting guard and is the favorite to remain with the top unit, although Marcus Smart should also see big minutes off the bench in the backcourt as well.