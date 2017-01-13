Celtics' Avery Bradley: Out Friday, but 'feeling better'

Bradley (Achilles), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, texted Celtics coach Brad Stevens that he's "feeling a lot better."

Bradley's strained Achilles will sideline him for the fourth game in a row Friday, but after remaining in Boston while the team headed to Atlanta, it appears the 26-year-old has noticed some improvement in the past day. That bodes well for Bradley's chances of potentially returning next week, but the Celtics likely won't have a formal update on his condition until after the team returns to Boston following Friday's game. Marcus Smart is set to make another start at shooting guard Friday in Bradley's stead.