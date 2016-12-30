Celtics' Avery Bradley: Out Friday vs. Heat with illness

Bradley has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat with an illness, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Bradley jammed his thumb in Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers, but returned to the contest and finished with 23 points, four steals and three rebounds in 30 minutes. While he could still be dealing with some lingering soreness, that's not the reason he'll miss his first game of the season. Instead, an illness is the culprit, with teammate Jae Crowder recently indicating that a stomach bug has been passing around the team. The ailment likely won't keep Bradley out for long, and he could only miss one contest with the Celtics off the schedule until Tuesday against the Jazz following Friday's contest. Marcus Smart is slated to start at shooting guard Friday in Bradley's stead, while Terry Rozier figures to reenter the rotation and pick up some minutes off the bench.