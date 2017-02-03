Celtics' Avery Bradley: Out Friday vs. Lakers
Bradley (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Lakers, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.
As expected, Bradley will not take the floor, making Friday his 13th absence over the past 14 games. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart will likely continue to see extra usage until Bradley returns to full strength. Bradley's next chance to play comes Sunday against the Clippers.
