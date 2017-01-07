Celtics' Avery Bradley: Out Saturday vs. Pels

Bradley will be held out of Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to a strained Achilles, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

The injury is nothing overly serious, but coach Brad Stevens said the Celtics will be "appropriately cautious" and hold Bradley out Saturday. Marcus Smart will get the starting nod at shooting guard in his place, and Bradley should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors.