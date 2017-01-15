Celtics' Avery Bradley: Practices Sunday, questionable for Monday

Bradley (Achilles) went through a full practice Sunday, but remains questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Bradley tested out his Achilles injury prior to Sunday's practice and decided it felt good enough to give it a go, hence his availability for the entirety of Sunday's session. He appears to be trending in the right direction for Monday's game against the Hornets, although we likely won't get a final word on his status until after the team's morning shootaround. If available, Bradley would jump back into the starting lineup, which would push Marcus Smart into his normal bench role.