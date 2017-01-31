Celtics' Avery Bradley: Practices Tuesday, status still uncertain

Bradley (Achilles) took part in Tuesday's practice, but his status for Wednesday's game against Toronto remains uncertain, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Bradley told the assembled media that Tuesday's session "went well," but he noted that neither he, nor the team's training staff, has decided whether or not he'll be cleared to play Wednesday. A decision likely won't come until Bradley can be evaluated at shootaround Wednesday morning. In the even that Bradley is given the green light to return, he would likely unseat rookie Jaylen Brown as the Celtics' starting shooting guard.