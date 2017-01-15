Celtics' Avery Bradley: Questionable for Monday vs. Hornets
Bradley (Achilles) is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Hornets.
Bradley will warm up ahead of Sunday's practice before deciding whether or not he'll take part in the full session. If he's able to give it a go, his availability for Monday will likely depend on how his Achilles feels with the increase in activity. We should see his status updated again following Monday's morning shootaround, but if he can't give it a go, Marcus Smart would continue to take on a bigger role in the backcourt.
