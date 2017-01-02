Celtics' Avery Bradley: Returns to practice Monday

Bradley (illness) returned to practice Monday, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Bradley didn't appear to be limited during the session, so it's assumed that he'll be able to take back his usual starting role at shooting guard Tuesday against the Jazz after missing Friday's win over the Heat with the illness. His replacement in the starting five Friday, Marcus Smart, was hospitalized Monday with an illness of his own, so Bradley could be tasked with picking up even more minutes than normal if Smart is ultimately sidelined Tuesday.