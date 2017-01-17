Celtics' Avery Bradley: Rough shooting night in return

Bradley posted five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 108-98 win at home versus the Hornets.

Bradley returned from a four game absence (Achilles) and contributed 33 minutes of rugged play. While his shooting was off, his lock down defense contributed to spotty play from opposing guard Kemba Walker. Expect Bradley to return to form Wednesday at home versus the Knicks, a team that has given up the third most fantasy points per game to shooting guards this season.