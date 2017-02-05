Celtics' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Sunday vs. Clippers

Bradley (Achilles) won't play in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Bradley is set to miss his 10th straight game, as he continues to work back from an Achilles injury. According to coach Brad Stevens, Bradley is slated to be reevaluated by team doctors later Sunday, but for the now, the plan is to have him travel with the team ahead of the team's upcoming three-game road trip, which starts with a matchup against the Kings on Wednesday. That seems to indicate Bradley is nearing a return to the court, so there's a chance we see him activated by the end of the week. Jaylen Brown is slated to start at shooting guard in his place yet again Sunday and should see extended playing time, while Marcus Smart should pick up a bunch of minutes off the bench as well.