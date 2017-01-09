Celtics' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Raptors

Bradley (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.

Bradley sat out Saturday's win over the Pelicans with a strained Achilles, and is apparently still hurting, as he also sat out practice Monday. The Celtics aren't ruling out the possibility of Bradley playing in the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Wizards if he responds well to treatment, but the team will hold him out for a second straight game Tuesday to aid his recovery. According to Brian Robb of CelticsHub.com, the team trainer initially estimated last Friday that Bradley would miss only five-to-seven days with the injury, so it seems quite likely that he'll be able to return by the weekend, at the very least. Bradley's absence for at least one more contest will pave the way for Marcus Smart to make another start at shooting guard.