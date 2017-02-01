Celtics' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Raptors

Coach Brad Stevens said that Bradley (Achilles) would sit out Wednesday against the Raptors, Brain Robb of CelticsHub.com reports.

Bradley looked like he might have had a decent chance to play Wednesday after he was able to take part in a full practice Tuesday, but the 26-year-old will be sidelined for an eighth straight game while he battles the sore right Achilles. His absence should open up another start at shooting guard for Jaylen Brown, though it's likely that sixth man Marcus Smart will see most of the minutes at the position. If Bradley is able to practice again Thursday, he'll have a more realistic chance of suiting up Friday against the Lakers.