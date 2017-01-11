Celtics' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Wizards

Bradley (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

This will be the third straight absence from Bradley with a strained Achilles after the shooting guard hasn't been able to put in any time on the floor since his absence on Saturday. He should continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, with his next chance to return being Friday in Atlanta. In Bradley's absence, look for Marcus Smart to make yet another start at shooting guard and likely play a heavy dose of minutes in the backcourt.