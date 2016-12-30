Celtics' Avery Bradley: Scores 23 points, despite thumb issue

Bradley shook off a jammed thumb to score 23 points (10-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt) along with four steals and three rebounds across 30 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bradley was able to still take over 20 shots for only the second time this season despite his thumb injury, which he sustained in the first half before returning. Along with hitting 23 points for the second straight game, Bradley flashed his trademark defensive prowess with a season-high steal total.