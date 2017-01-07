Celtics' Avery Bradley: Scores team-high 26 in win vs. Sixers

Bradley recorded 26 points (10-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during a 110-106 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

The 26 points were the most for Bradley since Nov. 3 and the six three-pointers made were the most he's had in a game since Oct. 29. Bradley has been hot on the offensive end lately as he's scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games. He will be back in action Saturday against the Pelicans and we'll see if he can continue that scoring trend in the second half of a back-to-back.