Celtics' Avery Bradley: Still expected to play Monday

Bradley (Achilles) remains on track to play Monday against the Hornets, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.

Bradley went through a full practice Sunday without issue, so the expectation is that he'll be able to return to game action after missing the previous four contests with a strained Achilles. Assuming he plays, Bradley would likely re-enter the starting lineup, which would push Marcus Smart back to a reserve role. Bradley is in the midst of the best statistical season of his career, averaging career-highs in scoring (18.0 per game), assists (2.4), and rebounds (7.0), while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three.