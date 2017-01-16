Celtics' Avery Bradley: Still expected to play Monday

Bradley (Achilles) remains on track to play Monday against the Hornets, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.

Bradley went through a full practice Sunday without issue, so the expectation is that he'll be able to return to game action after missing the previous four contests with a strained Achilles. Assuming he plays, Bradley would likely re-enter the starting lineup, which would push Marcus Smart back to a reserve role. Bradley is in the midst of the best statistical season of his career, averaging career-highs in scoring (18.0 per game), assists (2.4), and rebounds (7.0), while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola