Celtics' Avery Bradley: Struggles with shot during Game 2 loss
Bradley eked out 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 Game 2 loss to the Bulls.
Bradley's shot eluded him throughout most of this critical home loss. He also had the worst plus-minus for the C's with -22 over his 40 minutes. Boston's starting squad was dominated by Chicago, allowing former Celtic Rajon Rondo an 11-9-14-5 stats line. Reserve guards Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier each played better in limited minutes. We'll see if coach Brad Stevens mixes up the playing time for Friday's Game 3 in Chicago.
