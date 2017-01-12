Celtics' Avery Bradley: To remain sidelined Friday vs. Hawks

Bradley (Achilles) will remain sidelined for Friday's game against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Bradley isn't even expected to travel with the team, as he's slated to remain in Boston to receive additional treatment on his Achilles. Friday will mark a fourth straight absence for the 26-year-old shooting guard, but in his place, look for Marcus Smart to draw another start. While working with the top unit over the last three games, Smart has averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers across 35.3 minutes.