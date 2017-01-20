Celtics' Avery Bradley: Unlikely to play Saturday vs. Trail Blazers

Coach Brad Stevens said that Bradley (Achilles) is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

In discussing Bradley's situation, Stevens indicated that Bradley was doubtful for "at least" Saturday's game, suggesting further absences beyond the weekend could be on the table. Considering that Bradley missed four games with what was diagnosed as a strained right Achilles before sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Knicks with soreness in the same Achilles, it seems likely that the Celtics will act cautiously with the two-way guard in order to lessen the possibility of another setback occurring. Marcus Smart will likely serve as the starting shooting guard for as long as Bradley is sidelined, and could be worth a speculative pickup in shallower formats where he's available.