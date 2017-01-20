Celtics' Avery Bradley: Unlikely to play Saturday

Bradley (Achilles) is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

It looks as though Bradley will miss a game for the fifth time in the last six contests, as he is still dealing with soreness in his Achilles since making his return Monday. Marcus Smart will likely once again start at shooting guard should Bradley officially be ruled out and see the biggest bump in playing time.

