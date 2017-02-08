Celtics' Avery Bradley: Will miss upcoming road trip

Bradley (Achilles) will not travel with the team for their upcoming four-game road trip, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

That would make Feb. 16 against the 76ers the next possible return date for Bradely. Given that there will only be two more games at that point before All Star weekend, it would not be surprising if the Celtics opted to hold him out until after the break. The defensive minded shooting guard has missed the last ten games, and 14 of the previous 15 while dealing with a nagging Achilles injury. Look for rookie Jaylen Brown to continue getting the start in his absence, while Marcus Smart figures to continue seeing heavy minutes off the bench.