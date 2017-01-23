Celtics' Avery Bradley: Will remain out all week
Bradley (Achilles) will remain out through the rest of the week, per coach Brad Stevens, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
A sore right Achilles has kept Bradley out of six of the last seven games, and the Celtics will continue to hold him out of the lineup in an effort to prevent any further damage. As such, Bradley will miss matchups with the Wizards, Rockets, Magic and Bucks before potentially getting back on the court next Monday against Detroit. Expect Marcus Smart to continue starting in Bradley's place.
More News
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Saturday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Unlikely to play Saturday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Out with Achilles soreness Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Rough shooting night in return•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Still expected to play Monday•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Practices Sunday, questionable for Monday•