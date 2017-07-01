Theis agreed to terms with the Celtics on a two-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Theis has spent the previous five years in Europe. He averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks across 19.7 minutes per game in the Euroleague last season. He only averaged 0.5 triples per contest, but shot 41% on his attempts. The 6-foot-9 forward does not figure to crack the Celtics rotation in the upcoming season.