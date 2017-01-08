Jackson was assigned Sunday to the D-League's Maine Red Claws, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Jackson hasn't seen the floor in each of the Celtics' last 15 games, so another stint in the D-League should provide him with some much-needed in-game reps. He's been a regular with the Red Claws, taking part in 14 games, while posting averages of 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 34.1 minutes. Once recalled, Jackson more often than not will be inactive on game days.