Jackson was assigned to the D-League's Maine Red Claws on Tuesday.

Jackson has bounced between the Celtics and the Red Claws throughout the season. He was recalled on Sunday but didn't see any action in Boston's win over the Hornets on Monday and will now return to the Red Claws where he'll see more minutes. He hasn't seen any minutes for the Celtics in over a month and his absence won't impact the team's minutes distribution whatsoever.