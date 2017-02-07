Jackson was assigned to the D-League's Maine Red Claws on Tuesday.

It's still uncertain if the Celtics will get Avery Bradley (Achilles) back this week, but even if his absence lasts for a few more games, Jackson won't be one of the reserves tasked with picking up any of his playing time. Jackson could still be recalled for emergency depth purposes ahead of Wednesday's game against the Kings, though don't expect him to see the floor if the game is competitive.