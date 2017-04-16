Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Assigned to D-League
Jackson was assigned Sunday to the D-League's Maine Red Claws.
The Red Claws open up the D-League's Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, so Jackson will head back down in an effort to push the team further into the playoffs. The Celtics are heading into the playoffs themselves, with a first-round matchup against the Bulls on Sunday, but even when Jackson is recalled, he'll likely find playing time hard to come by with the Celtics expected to shrink their rotation moving forward.
