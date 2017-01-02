Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Recalled from D-League
Jackson was recalled from the D-League's Maine Red Claws on Monday.
Jackson spent the last four games with the Red Claws, averaging just under 30 minutes per contest. Though he'll rejoin the NBA club, Jackson is still buried on the depth chart at point guard and isn't a safe bet to enter the rotation during Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
More News
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Assigned back to D-League•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Returns to Celtics•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Assigned to D-League•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Recalled from D-League•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Assigned to D-League•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Recalled from D-League•