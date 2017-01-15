Jackson was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Maine Red Claws.

Jackson recently went on a one-game stint with the Red Claws, but struggled mightily in his appearance Saturday, recording six points (2-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals over 34 minutes. He's been recalled to the big club and should be available to play Monday against the Hornets, although Jackson isn't expected to see the court if the game remains competitive.