Jackson was recalled from the D-League's Maine Red Claws on Friday.

Jackson returns to the Celtics after being assigned to the D-League just three days ago. He played in one game during his latest stint with Maine, logging 18 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist in 35 minutes. Jackson will offer the Celtics some depth at guard with Avery Bradley (Achilles) likely to miss Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, but don't expect the rookie to get off the bench if that contest remains competitive.