Jackson was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Maine Red Claws.

Jackson has spent the majority of the season in the D-League, playing in 21 games for the Red Claws, while posting averages of 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals across 34.1 minutes. He'll rejoin the Celtics after being recalled Sunday, but considering Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier are all healthy and ahead of Jackson on the point guard depth chart, it's hard to believe Jackson will see the court in competitive games.