Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Recalled from D-League
Jackson was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Maine Red Claws.
Jackson and the Red Claws were just eliminated from the D-League playoffs, so he'll now turn his focus to the big club, as the Celtics recall him in time for Friday's Game 3 against the Bulls. That said, with the likes of Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier all healthy, Jackson is no more than an emergency option and may be one of the team's healthy inactives.
