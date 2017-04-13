Jackson was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Maine Red Claws.

The Red Claws have clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals, with the series opener coming on Sunday against Raptors 905. In the meantime, however, he'll rejoin the big club and get some practice reps, although with the Celtics likely to shrink their rotation now that they're in the playoffs themselves, Jackson likely won't see the court moving forward.