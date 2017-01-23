Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Wizards
Jackson (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
Jackson will miss a second straight game due to an illness, with his next opportunity to see the court on Wednesday against the Rockets. That said, even when at full strength, Jackson has struggled to garner minutes, as he's buried on the point guard depth chart behind the likes of Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier.
