Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Won't play for second straight game Thursday
Jackson will sit out Thursday's summer league game against the Jazz, his second straight absence, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Among speculation about who the Celtics may waive/trade to free up cap space for Gordon Hayward, Jackson will not play for a second straight contest. He saw 17 minutes with the Celtics last year, totaling 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
