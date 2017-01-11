Celtics' Gerald Green: Back-to-back double-digit scoring games

Green posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds from a season-high 24 minutes in Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Raptors.

Green was the beneficiary of Avery Bradley (Achilles) missing a second game. But Green earned his minutes by shooting efficiently and helping on the boards. With Bradley out, it was surprising to see Green, and not Terry Rozier, receive the bulk of minutes at reserve shooting guard. Tonight's effort, and Saturday's 15-point outing, is the first time all season that Green has posted back-to-back double-digit scoring games. While it might be short-term, Green seems to have passed rookie Jaylen Brown on the Celtics depth chart.