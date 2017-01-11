Celtics' Gerald Green: Back-to-back double-digit scoring games
Green posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds from a season-high 24 minutes in Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Raptors.
Green was the beneficiary of Avery Bradley (Achilles) missing a second game. But Green earned his minutes by shooting efficiently and helping on the boards. With Bradley out, it was surprising to see Green, and not Terry Rozier, receive the bulk of minutes at reserve shooting guard. Tonight's effort, and Saturday's 15-point outing, is the first time all season that Green has posted back-to-back double-digit scoring games. While it might be short-term, Green seems to have passed rookie Jaylen Brown on the Celtics depth chart.
More News
-
Celtics' Gerald Green: Explodes for 19 points in 19 minutes•
-
Celtics' Gerald Green: Plays seven minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Gerald Green: Active Sunday, but doesn't play•
-
Celtics' Gerald Green: Listed as out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Gerald Green: Out for Friday's game•
-
Celtics' Gerald Green: Out Wednesday•