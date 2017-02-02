Celtics' Gerald Green: Back to single-digit minutes
Green supplied a modest two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist, one rebound and one steal from six minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 home win versus Toronto.
Green had been on a mini-run of 13-plus minutes played over his past four games. Despite the absence of Avery Bradley, coach Brad Steven's preferred to give major minutes to rookie Jaylen Brown instead of Green. When Bradley returns, Green might return to the M.L. Carr role of extreme towel waiver.
