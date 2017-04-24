Celtics' Gerald Green: Drains four threes in Game 4 win
Green scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 Game 4 win over the Bulls.
Making his second straight start, Green supplied the Celtics with some key outside shooting as they took both games in Chicago to even the series at 2-2. The 31-year-old is quickly becoming one of the surprising stories of the postseason, and with Boston's rotations clicking at the moment expect Green to remain in the starting five for Game 5 on Wednesday.
