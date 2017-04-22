Celtics' Gerald Green: Expected to remain in starting lineup

Green is expected to remain in the starting lineup for Sunday's Game 4 against Chicago, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

After falling behind 0-2 in the series, the Celtics opted to go with a smaller look, moving Green into the starting lineup, while Amir Johnson shifted to the bench. The adjustment appeared to work, as the Celtics cruised to a blowout victory, so it's no surprise that Stevens plans to stick with Green in the starting five. In Game 3, Green finished with eight points, including two made three-pointers, and one rebound in 20 minutes.