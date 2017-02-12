Celtics' Gerald Green: Heats up with 16 points Saturday

Green provided 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) over 23 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 win over the Jazz.

The veteran sharpshooter was part of a second unit that tallied a combined 50 points on the night. It was Green's second straight double-digit scoring effort, and he's seen double-digit minutes in seven of the last nine games he's suited up for. While he won't offer much in any non-scoring category, Green's ability to heat up from the field on occasion always makes him a viable DFS punt play, particularly while Avery Bradley (Achilles) remains sidelined.