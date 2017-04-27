Celtics' Gerald Green: Only sees 12 minutes from Game 5 start
Green started the Game 5, but posted only two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound from a scant 12 minutes in Wednesday's 108-97 win over the Bulls.
Consider this a token start for Green, who certainly deserved the opportunity after his hot Game 4. This marks three straight starts for Green, as regular season stalwarts Jaylen Brown and Amir Johnson continue to ride the pine. Expect coach Brad Stevens to again start Green in Friday's Game 6, but Green will need a hot shooting hand early to stay on the floor for meaningful minutes.
