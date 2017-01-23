Celtics' Gerald Green: Out Tuesday with illness

Green won't play Tuesday against the Wizards due to an illness, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Several Celtics have missed time due to illness throughout the winter, and Green is the latest victim. In an effort to avoid further contamination, Green won't even travel to Washington for the game and will instead stay back in Boston to recover. Green had seen his minutes dwindle in recent games anyway and didn't play Saturday against the Trail Blazers in a coach's decision, so his absence Tuesday shouldn't have much of an impact on coach Brad Stevens' rotation.