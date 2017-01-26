Celtics' Gerald Green: Plays 16 minutes in return from illness

Green (illness) logged 16 minutes in Wednesday's 120-109 win over the Rockets, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and four rebounds.

Green had been sidelined for the previous two games with the illness that has been passing around the Celtics' locker room lately, but was able to give it a go for the second half of the back-to-back set and turned in a productive outing off the bench. It seems likely the veteran will stick in the rotation while Avery Bradley (Achilles) remains out, though it's unlikely he'll pick up enough playing time to carry value in most fantasy leagues.