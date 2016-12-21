Celtics' Gerald Green: Plays seven minutes in win

After five straight DNP-CD's, Green posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds from seven minutes in Tuesday's 112-109 OT win in Memphis.

As the Celtics struggled through a retched first half, Coach Stevens gave Green some rare playing time. He responded by being the first Celtic to hit a three, which occurred late in the second quarter. Previously, Boston had missed all eight of their three point attempts. While the minutes were a nice moment for Green, the 30-year-old veteran is still only relevant in the deepest of fantasy leagues.