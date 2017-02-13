Celtics' Gerald Green: Questionable Monday night

Green is questionable to play Monday against the Mavericks due to an illness, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

Green came down with an illness Monday morning, and the team will wait until closer to tip-off to determine his status. If the veteran is ultimately unable to play, the likes of Jonas Jerebko and James Young could pick up extra minutes, as Avery Bradley (Achilles) and Jaylen Brown (hip) will both be unavailable.