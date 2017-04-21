Celtics' Gerald Green: Starting Game 3

Green will start in place of Amir Johnson in Friday's Game 3 against the Bulls.

Green, who didn't play at all in Game 2, enters Boston's starting five with the team in dire need of a lift to get back in the series. However, considering Green appeared in only 47 games during the regular season and averaged just 11.4 minutes in those contests, it's hard to know what to expect from him Friday. On the surface, his presence instead of Johnson figures to spread the court more, potentially forcing the Bulls to go smaller and thus limiting their rebounding advantage.